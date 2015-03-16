FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bailout fund head says all govts want Greece in euro zone - Le Monde
March 16, 2015 / 2:18 PM / 2 years ago

Bailout fund head says all govts want Greece in euro zone - Le Monde

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Greece and its euro zone partners should be able to come to a deal on the country’s funding needs because everyone wants it to stay in the currency area, the head of the monetary union’s bailout fund said in an interview with Le Monde published on Monday.

Klaus Regling, head of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), told the French daily newspaper: ”All governments want Greece to remain in the euro zone, and we are aware that Greek opinion polls show that a majority of the population do too.

“That’s a good basis and should make a deal possible.”

Reporting by Brian Love; editing by John Stonestreet

