Italy's Renzi says Greece talks to resume after referendum, sees no euro exit
July 2, 2015 / 6:19 PM / 2 years ago

Italy's Renzi says Greece talks to resume after referendum, sees no euro exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Thursday he did not believe Greece would leave the euro and whatever the outcome of Sunday’s referendum, Athens and its creditors would have to resume negotiations.

“Greece will have to come back to the negotiating table in any case and negotiate an aid program,” Renzi told Italian state television station RAI.

“In my opinion Greece will not leave the euro,” Renzi said.

Cash-strapped Greece faces a referendum on Sunday over a cash-for-reforms proposal from its international creditors which its government has called a humiliation and is urging voters to reject.

Reporting By Gavin Jones

