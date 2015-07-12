FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
July 12, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

Italy's Renzi to tell Germany to accept Greece deal: newspaper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi arrives at a euro zone EU leaders emergency summit on the situation in Greece, in Brussels, Belgium, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

MILAN/ROME (Reuters) - Greece must not be allowed to leave the euro zone, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi was quoted as saying on Sunday, adding he would tell the German government it had to compromise and not humiliate Athens.

“Now common sense must prevail and an agreement must be reached. Italy does not want Greece to exit the euro and to Germany I say: enough is enough,” Renzi was quoted as saying by Rome-based daily Il Messaggero on Sunday.

European heads of governments are due to meet in Brussels late on Sunday to decide the fate of Greece, with the 19 states of the euro zone deeply split over whether or not to accept reform proposals put forward by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

“Now that Tsipras has made proposals in line with the European demands, we must absolutely sign a deal. Humiliating a European partner after Greece has given up on just about everything is unthinkable,” Renzi was quoted as saying.

Renzi’s spokesman was not immediately available to confirm the quotes.

Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Crispian Balmer; Editing by Mark Potter

Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Crispian Balmer; Editing by Mark Potter
