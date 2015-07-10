FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Renzi says Greek deal may come before EU leaders meet Sunday
July 10, 2015 / 9:37 AM / 2 years ago

Italy's Renzi says Greek deal may come before EU leaders meet Sunday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi arrives at a euro zone EU leaders emergency summit on the situation in Greece, in Brussels, Belgium, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said he was optimistic an aid-for-reforms deal would be reached between Greece and its creditors and he hoped a quick accord would mean a meeting of EU leaders planned for Sunday would no longer be needed.

Speaking at a news conference in Rome with Ireland’s Prime Minister Enda Kenny, Renzi said he was “more optimistic than before” following Greece’s submission of a set of fiscal and reform proposals to its euro zone partners on Thursday.

“Let’s hope we don’t have to see each other again on Sunday because that will mean that the deal has already been done on Saturday by our economy ministers,” Renzi told Kenny.

Kenny said he was pleased to see that Greece had tabled proposals and he hoped a deal would be signed off on Saturday or Sunday.

“All the euro zone leaders want Greece to stay in the euro zone,” he said.

writing by Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
