Rescheduling Greek bond portfolios not foreseen: senior euro zone official
October 5, 2012 / 8:56 AM / in 5 years

Rescheduling Greek bond portfolios not foreseen: senior euro zone official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - - A rescheduling of Greek bonds is not foreseen in any of the scenarios considered by euro zone finance ministers, a senior euro zone official said on Friday.

Greece has called for the European Central Bank to roll over its portfolio of Greek bonds to ease the burden of debt servicing for Athens as it struggles to get it economy to grow again after five consecutive years of contractions.

“Rescheduling of anybody’s Greek bond portfolios is not in any of our scenarios,” the official said.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Robin Emmott

