ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reshuffled his cabinet late on Friday to try to speed up reforms agreed under an international bailout and shore up his government's popularity.

Tsipras signaled that he would stay the fiscal course agreed with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund by leaving his finance minister, Euclid Tsakalotos, in his post.

He appointed Dimitris Liakos, the chief of his economic office and a former fund manager, as minister responsible for the implementation of Greece's bailout program.

To appease the creditors who have accused Greece of foot-dragging in selling state assets, Tsipras replaced Energy Minister Panos Skourletis, who has openly opposed some privatizations, with George Stathakis, currently the economy minister.

The head of Greece's privatization agency, Stergios Pitsiorlas, will be appointed deputy development minister, government spokeswoman Olga Gerovasili said.

