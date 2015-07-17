FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek labor minister set to take over energy ministry: source
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 17, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

Greek labor minister set to take over energy ministry: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Labor Minister Panos Skourletis is set to become energy minister to replace Panagiotis Lafazanis, one of the hardline lawmakers in the ruling Syriza party who rebelled in Thursday’s bailout vote in parliament, a government source said on Friday.

Lafazanis, a leading member of a leftist faction in Syriza, was one of three ministers and deputy ministers to vote against a tough bailout package Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras agreed with European partners on Monday.

His departure is expected to be announced as part of a wider reshuffle that should see Deputy Labor Minister Dimitris Stratoulis, who played a key role in pensions and Deputy Defense Minister Costas Isychos both replaced.

Deputy Finance Minister Nadia Valavani, who also voted against the bailout, resigned before the vote and is also expected to be replaced.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou; writing by James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.