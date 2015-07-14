FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek PM will not resign, reshuffle after bailout vote: official
July 14, 2015 / 3:13 PM / 2 years ago

Greek PM will not resign, reshuffle after bailout vote: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will not resign and will probably reshuffle the cabinet after parliament votes on a bailout package on Wednesday evening, a government official said on Tuesday.

A bill to implement sweeping reforms -- which creditors are demanding as a precondition for talks on giving Athens another bailout -- will be submitted on Tuesday, the official said.

Many lawmakers in the ruling Syriza party and its coalition ally are preparing to vote against the bill. But the government official said the composition of the coalition was not expected to change.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou; writing by Matthias Williams

