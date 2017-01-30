FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek retail sales rise 3.6 percent in November, led by supermarkets, clothing
#Business News
January 30, 2017 / 10:27 AM / 7 months ago

Greek retail sales rise 3.6 percent in November, led by supermarkets, clothing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A grocer stands outside his shop in Athens, Greece November 8, 2011.John Kolesidis/File Photo

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume rose 3.6 percent in November compared to the same month a year ago after an upwardly revised 2.6 percent increase in October, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday.

Retail sales were led higher by food supermarkets, books, stationary, apparel, footwear, furniture and electrical appliances, the data showed.

Data on gross domestic product showed a strengthening in Greek consumer spending in the third quarter, when the economy expanded by 0.8 percent compared to April-to-June.

Consumption grew 2 percent quarter-on-quarter in July-to-September.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos

