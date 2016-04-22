Euro zone agrees Greece must prepare contingency reform package

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Greece should prepare a package of additional measures to guarantee it will reach fiscal targets agreed with international lenders to conclude the bailout reform review, the head of euro zone finance ministers said on Friday.

“We came to the conclusion that the policy package should include a contingent package of additional measures that would be implemented only if necessary to reach the primary surplus target for 2018,” Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a news conference in Amsterdam after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

Greece has to reach a primary surplus target of 3.5 percent of GDP in 2018, but the International Monetary Fund does not believe it can do that with the current set of reforms.

The contingency measures need “to be credible, legislated up-front, automatic and based on objective factors,” Dijsselbloem said.