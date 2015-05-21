FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek official says 'closer to a deal' after Riga talks
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 21, 2015 / 11:16 PM / 2 years ago

Greek official says 'closer to a deal' after Riga talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIGA (Reuters) - Talks between the leaders of Greece, Germany and France brought Athens closer to a settlement with its creditors, a Greek government official said on Friday, adding that differences remained on familiar issues.

“We are closer to a deal,” the official said after two hours of late-night discussions between Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and the leaders of the euro zone’s two biggest economies, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande.

Berlin and Paris issued matching statements saying the focus of the talks had been on Greece completing its current bailout program, a move that would release funds it needs to avoid bankruptcy. The Greek official said Tsipras won assurances of help in accelerating progress to a long-term solution to the crisis and said extending the current package was not discussed.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.