Germany sends first minister to visit Greece amid crisis

Germany's Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth speaks during a news conference at the United Nations headquarters in New York January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

ATHENS (Reuters) - Germany’s European Affairs minister, Michael Roth, will visit Athens to meet his Greek counterpart Nikos Chountis on Friday, the Greek foreign ministry said on Thursday.

It would be the first visit to Greece by a German minister since Greeks elected the radical left-wing government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Greece and Germany are currently at an impasse over Tsipras’s demands for an end to European-imposed austerity and a renegotiation of Greece’s debt burden.