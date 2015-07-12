FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says to support Greece recovery by deepening energy cooperation
July 12, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

Russia says to support Greece recovery by deepening energy cooperation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia intends to support an economic recovery in Greece by expanding cooperation in the energy sector, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday.

Novak said in a statement sent to reporters that Russia was considering the possibility of organizing direct energy supplies to Greece and hoped to reach an agreement on this within the next few weeks.

Greece currently buys Russian gas delivered by pipeline via Ukraine and the Balkan countries as well as Russian oil, usually through tenders from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Heavens

