FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek PM, Russia's Putin discuss economy, Ukraine
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 5, 2015 / 1:29 PM / 3 years ago

Greek PM, Russia's Putin discuss economy, Ukraine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras discussed boosting cooperation with Russia including on energy and the economy during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Greek leader’s office said on Thursday.

But he also spoke to Putin about the importance of forging peace in eastern Ukraine, where pro-Russian rebels are fighting the European Union-backed Kiev government.

Tsipras’s new left-wing government ruffled feathers among European partners with comments soon after being elected that suggested Greece might not support EU policy on Russia.

“The importance of safeguarding peace and stability in Ukraine and the wider region was highlighted,” a statement issued by Tsipras’s office said.

It said Putin had invited Tsipras to visit Moscow on May 9.

“The Russian president and the prime minister (also) emphasis the need for substantial improvement of the cooperation between Greece and Russia, countries with deep and historic ties, especially in the sectors of economy, energy, tourism, culture and transport,” the statement said.

Tsipras has publicly rejected the idea of receiving aid from Russia to help solves Greece’s debt problem.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.