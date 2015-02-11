FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek foreign minister in Russia for talks with Lavrov
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 11, 2015 / 8:04 AM / 3 years ago

Greek foreign minister in Russia for talks with Lavrov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) and his Greek counterpart Nikos Kotzias react during a news conference in Moscow, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday amid speculation that Athens might seek financing help outside the euro zone if negotiations with its European partners fail.

Greece’s foreign ministry said Kotzias had been invited to Moscow by Lavrov.

Athens is trying to reach a deal with its euro zone partners on transitional funding until June before a new debt agreement can be agreed.

On Tuesday Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Nikos Chountis, who holds the European Affairs portfolio, told Greek radio that Russia and China had offered economic support, though Athens had not requested it.

The head of the nationalist junior partner party in Greece’s coalition government, Defence Minister Panos Kammenos, has said that if Athens fails to clinch a deal with Europe it could look elsewhere for help, mentioning Russia, China and the United States.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.