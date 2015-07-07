FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece has not asked us for financial help, says Russian minister
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 7, 2015 / 10:54 AM / 2 years ago

Greece has not asked us for financial help, says Russian minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev attends a meeting of the BRICS finance and trade ministers in Moscow, Russia, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/BRICS Photohost/RIA Novosti

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Athens has not asked Moscow for financial help though the two have discussed joint investments, Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Tuesday.

“Greece has not asked for any help, we haven’t discussed such an issue,” he told reporters.

On Monday, President Vladimir Putin and Christine Lagarde, managing director at the International Monetary Fund, discussed Greece. Putin’s spokesman said the call was not linked to any potential Russian help for Greece.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.