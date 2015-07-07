Greece has not asked us for financial help, says Russian minister

Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev attends a meeting of the BRICS finance and trade ministers in Moscow, Russia, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/BRICS Photohost/RIA Novosti

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Athens has not asked Moscow for financial help though the two have discussed joint investments, Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Tuesday.

“Greece has not asked for any help, we haven’t discussed such an issue,” he told reporters.

On Monday, President Vladimir Putin and Christine Lagarde, managing director at the International Monetary Fund, discussed Greece. Putin’s spokesman said the call was not linked to any potential Russian help for Greece.