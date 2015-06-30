FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ryanair to allow Greek customers to pay cash
#Business News
June 30, 2015 / 4:39 PM / 2 years ago

Ryanair to allow Greek customers to pay cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Passengers board a Ryanair plane parked at Girona airport, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Europe’s largest low-cost carrier Ryanair (RYA.I) will allow Greek customers to pay with cash after capital controls caused problems with credit card payments on its web site.

The imposition of capital controls on Sunday evening means Greeks are no longer able to purchase goods or services from many big international online suppliers including Google (GOOGL.O), Apple (AAPL.O) and Facebook (FB.O).

The Irish airline, which operates out of 11 airports in Greece, said in a statement it was experiencing “high rates of decline” on their credit/debit cards.

“Ryanair has now provided the option for Greeks looking to travel to buy their plane tickets in cash at the Ryanair ticket desk at its airports,” the statement said.

Reporting by Tom Bergin; Writing by Conor Humphries, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
