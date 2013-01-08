FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece is delivering on reforms: PM Samaras
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 8, 2013 / 9:33 AM / in 5 years

Greece is delivering on reforms: PM Samaras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greece's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras holds a news conference at the end of a European Union leaders summit, in Brussels December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

BERLIN (Reuters) - Greece is delivering on tough economic reforms and its European partners are providing support, Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on Tuesday during a visit to Germany.

“The glass is half-full. We are delivering and Europe is helping,” he told reporters ahead of talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin where they were also both due to attend an economic conference.

Germany, Europe’s paymaster, has praised the efforts of Samaras’ government to push through tough austerity measures aimed at cutting Greece’s heavy debt load.

Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.