9 months ago
Eurogroup agrees on short-term debt relief for Greece: France's Sapin
#Business News
December 5, 2016 / 6:45 PM / 9 months ago

Eurogroup agrees on short-term debt relief for Greece: France's Sapin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French Finance Minister Michel Sapin speaks during an interview with Reuters in his office at the Bercy Ministry in Paris, France, October 4, 2016.Jacky Naegelen

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers agreed on short-term measures to reduce Greek debt, but remained divided over how big a primary surplus Greece must keep after 2018 and for how long, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Monday.

"We have adopted today the plan to reduce Greek debt in the short-term," Sapin told reporters.

Sapin spoke after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers devoted mainly to the assessment of how much progress Greece has made in reforming its economy and what combination of debt relief and medium-term fiscal targets could international lenders agree to.

"We have the objective to reach a deal between Greece and EU institutions before the end of the year," he said.

Reporting By Francesco Guarascio, writing by Jan Strupczewski

