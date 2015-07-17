FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Sapin reaffirms need for Greek debt relief
July 17, 2015

France's Sapin reaffirms need for Greek debt relief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Michel Sapin reaffirmed Paris’ view on Friday that Greece needs debt relief to allow it to get its economy back on its feet.

Sapin told Europe 1 radio that relief could involve measures such as an extension of maturities, lengthening of the grace period on repayment, or easing of interest rates.

He ruled out any write-off of Greek loans, saying that as a creditor, France wanted to ensure it got its money back.

Reporting by Mark John, editing by Astrid Wendlandt

