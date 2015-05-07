FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Sapin says Greece will stay in euro, sees progress Monday
May 7, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

France's Sapin says Greece will stay in euro, sees progress Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Thursday that Greece would not leave the euro zone and that a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Monday should mark progress toward a compromise between Athens and its creditors.

Speaking to the finance committee of the European Parliament in Brussels, he said of the Eurogroup meeting: “There won’t be an accord in a definitive sense but I want May 11 to be a positive day, a day that shows that things are going well and so that a solution lies before us.”

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

