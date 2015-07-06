FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
It's down to Athens to make realistic proposals: France's Sapin
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 6, 2015 / 4:02 PM / 2 years ago

It's down to Athens to make realistic proposals: France's Sapin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - The Greek government, after winning backing for its stance in Sunday’s referendum, now has the capacity to submit realistic proposals in talks this week with euro zone creditors, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Monday.

“I think the Greek government, strong after the vote which was expressed on Sunday, is in a position to make proposals which are realistic, proposals which allow us to move forward,” Sapin told reporters after meeting his German and Polish counterparts in Warsaw.

“But it has to take the initiative,” he said. “It is from these proposals that we will learn in which direction Greece really wants to move.”

He said both Athens and its euro zone partners have stated they do not want Greece to leave the single currency, but the task now was to make those declarations into reality.

Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Marcin Goclowski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.