Sarkozy says Greek problem solved

NICE, France (Reuters) - French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Friday that Greece’s debt crisis had been solved after Athens won strong acceptance from private creditors for a bond swap deal.

“I would like to say how happy I am that a solution to the Greek crisis, which has weighed on the economic and financial situation in Europe and the world for months, has been found,” Sarkozy said in the southern city of Nice.

“Today the problem is solved,” he added. “A page in the financial crisis is turning.”