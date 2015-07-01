FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unclear if can agree new Greek aid before July 20: German finance minister
July 1, 2015 / 10:58 AM / 2 years ago

Unclear if can agree new Greek aid before July 20: German finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble addresses a news conference on Germany's budget outlook for 2016 at the Bundespressekonferenz in Berlin, Germany, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday that it was not clear if it would be possible to sort out a new bailout for Greece before Athens is due to repay 3.5 billion euros of bonds to the European Central Bank on July 20.

“I won’t make any predictions about that,” he said at a news conference to present the German budget.

“We’re open to anything,” he added.

He said the legal situation was completely different now and “we need to, if necessary - there is willingness to do this - develop a completely new program under completely different conditions.”

Reporting by Michelle Martin, Madeline Chambers and Gernot Heller

