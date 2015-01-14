FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek election winner must stick to austerity, says German FinMin
January 14, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

Greek election winner must stick to austerity, says German FinMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble reiterated on Wednesday that whoever wins the upcoming election in Greece will have to stick to a path of austerity.

“The election won’t change the basic conditions,” Schaeuble said in an interview broadcast on N-24 television.

“Whichever government it is, whoever wins the election, must see that Greece - with a lot of solidarity from Europe - will continue on this path, a lot of progress has been made,” he said.

Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Writing by Madeline Chambers

