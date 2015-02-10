German finance minister: If Greece doesn't want new program, that's it

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble gives an interview as part of a Reuters Euro Zone Summit, at the finance ministry in Berlin February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday that if Greece did not want a new aid program, “then that’s it”, adding that he expected to hear something binding from Athens on Wednesday.

He denied reports that Greece had come to an agreement with the European Commission and said the Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers would not negotiate a new program for Athens when it meets on Wednesday.