German finance minister says it is unclear if Greece wants bailout scheme

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday it was still unclear whether or not Greece wanted a bailout program at all after Monday’s debt talks between euro zone finance ministers and Athens collapsed.

Speaking in Brussels after a meeting of EU finance ministers, Schaeuble said that an extension of the Greek program would only make sense if Athens intended to complete it. “We need clear promises on that,” he added.

Schaeuble said that euro zone countries were united in their stance towards Greece and that Athens so far had not been very successful in convincing other euro zone finance ministers.

Schaeuble said he wanted the euro zone to stay together but that this was up to Athens alone.