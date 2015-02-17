FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German finance minister says it is unclear if Greece wants bailout scheme
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 17, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 3 years ago

German finance minister says it is unclear if Greece wants bailout scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday it was still unclear whether or not Greece wanted a bailout program at all after Monday’s debt talks between euro zone finance ministers and Athens collapsed.

Speaking in Brussels after a meeting of EU finance ministers, Schaeuble said that an extension of the Greek program would only make sense if Athens intended to complete it. “We need clear promises on that,” he added.

Schaeuble said that euro zone countries were united in their stance towards Greece and that Athens so far had not been very successful in convincing other euro zone finance ministers.

Schaeuble said he wanted the euro zone to stay together but that this was up to Athens alone.

Reporting by Tom Koerkermeier, Michelle Martin; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.