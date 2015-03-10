FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Schaeuble says aid to Greece only after agreement with lenders
March 10, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Germany's Schaeuble says aid to Greece only after agreement with lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday no aid would be handed to Greece until international lenders had agreed that it had delivered on its reform commitments.

“Greece must talk to the institutions to ensure that the Memorandum of Understanding is fulfilled,” Schaeuble told reporters in Brussels after a meeting of European finance ministers.

“Only when this condition has been met is there a possibility for payment to be made from the program,” he added, also saying that his Greek counterpart, Yanis Varoufakis, was the only one in the Eurogroup who thought no time had been wasted.

Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; via Berlin Newsroom

