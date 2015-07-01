German Finance Minister says new Tsipras offer brings no clarity

BERLIN (Reuters) - A new offer from Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to its international creditors to help solve its debt crisis has brought no further clarity, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.

“That did not provide further clarity,” said Schaeuble, adding there was “no basis” for serious negotiations with Athens at the moment.

“First of all, Greece must be clear about what it wants,” said Schaeuble at a news conference to present German budget plans.