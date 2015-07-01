FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German Finance Minister says new Tsipras offer brings no clarity
July 1, 2015 / 10:18 AM / 2 years ago

German Finance Minister says new Tsipras offer brings no clarity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble addresses a news conference at the Bundespressekonferenz in Berlin, Germany, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - A new offer from Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to its international creditors to help solve its debt crisis has brought no further clarity, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.

“That did not provide further clarity,” said Schaeuble, adding there was “no basis” for serious negotiations with Athens at the moment.

“First of all, Greece must be clear about what it wants,” said Schaeuble at a news conference to present German budget plans.

Reporting by Michelle Martin, Matthias Sobolewski, Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
