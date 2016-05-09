Don't expect final agreement on Greece on Monday: German finance minister

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said he did not expect a final agreement to be reached on Greece during talks in Brussels on Monday but he remained optimistic that a solution would be reached in May.

“I‘m still confident that we’ll get a solution in May,” Schaeuble said.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, chairman of euro zone finance ministers, said on Monday he hoped a deal with Greece on reforms and debt relief, that would unlock new loans to Athens, could be reached at the next meeting of the ministers on May 24.