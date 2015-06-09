FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Schaeuble says no rift with Merkel on Greece
June 9, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

Germany's Schaeuble says no rift with Merkel on Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Tuesday denied reports that there was a rift between Chancellor Angela Merkel and himself on Greek debt negotiations.

“You shouldn’t waste much time on these rumors,” Schaeuble said during a panel at an economic conference organized by Merkel’s conservative CDU party in Berlin.

German media reported that Schaeuble had been upset by a surprise meeting in Berlin last week between Merkel and Greece’s international creditor institutions and that he was worried about a softening of Germany’s tough stance toward Greece.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Madeline Chambers

