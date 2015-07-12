Greece's Tsipras to meet Merkel, Hollande, Tusk on summit sidelines

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras speaks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and French President Francois Hollande at a euro zone leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2015. Euro zone leaders will fight to the finish to keep near-bankrupt Greece in the euro zone on Sunday after the European Union's chairman cancelled a planned summit of all 28 EU leaders that would have been needed in case of a "Grexit". REUTERS/Stringer/Pool - RTX1K30N

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and European Council President Donald Tusk on the sidelines of a summit of euro zone leaders in Brussels, a Greek government official said on Sunday.

Greece is racing to convince its international creditors that it will deliver tough reforms- which include tax hikes, pension cuts and privatizations- in order to secure a cash-for-reforms deal and remain in the euro zone.