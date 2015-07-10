FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unclear Greek progress enough: Slovak finance minister
July 10, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Unclear Greek progress enough: Slovak finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir questioned whether Greece had done enough with its reform proposals to secure creditors’ agreement to negotiate a new bailout loan.

Kazimir, who is among skeptical voices in the 19-strong Eurogroup of finance ministers that will decide on Athens’ request on Saturday, tweeted: “It seems we have progress on Greece. It’s still not clear whether this will be enough and no further frontloading will be needed.”

He added a further note of scepticism about the ability of the leftist Greek government to complete a U-turn after five months of rejecting creditors’ terms: “Following latest developments, listening to Greece govt officials, one can wonder how quickly can caterpillar turn into butterfly,” he tweeted.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Barbara Lewis

