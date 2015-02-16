FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovaks see tough, emotional debate on Greece, not clear what will happen
February 16, 2015

Slovaks see tough, emotional debate on Greece, not clear what will happen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers are headed for a tough and emotional debate with Greece on Monday with no clear outcome, Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on his Twitter account.

“We are clearly headed toward tough, complicated and emotional negotiations,” Kazimir said.

“We want to reach a deal with Greece. A deal, however, cannot put euro zone and member states at risk.”

Euro zone finance ministers will meet in Brussels on Monday over Greece’s refusal to extend a bailout program expiring at the end of February. A lack of an extension or a new program could lead to a credit crunch that may force Greece out of the euro zone.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka

