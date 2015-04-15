Slovak finance minister skeptical on Greece deal in Riga next week

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Greece is moving ever closer to the abyss and there are not big chances of a breakthrough at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Riga next week, Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Wednesday.

“Given the we have lost a lot of time, I am skeptical,” Kazimir told reporters after a Slovak cabinet meeting when asked if he believed the Riga meeting could bring a breakthrough.

“Greece is moving ever closer to the abyss.”

A meeting of deputy finance ministers last Thursday gave Athens a deadline of six working days to present a revised economic reform plan, before euro zone finance ministers meet on April 24 to decide whether to unlock emergency funding to keep Greece afloat.