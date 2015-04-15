FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovak finance minister skeptical on Greece deal in Riga next week
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 15, 2015 / 10:58 AM / 2 years ago

Slovak finance minister skeptical on Greece deal in Riga next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Greece is moving ever closer to the abyss and there are not big chances of a breakthrough at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Riga next week, Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Wednesday.

“Given the we have lost a lot of time, I am skeptical,” Kazimir told reporters after a Slovak cabinet meeting when asked if he believed the Riga meeting could bring a breakthrough.

“Greece is moving ever closer to the abyss.”

A meeting of deputy finance ministers last Thursday gave Athens a deadline of six working days to present a revised economic reform plan, before euro zone finance ministers meet on April 24 to decide whether to unlock emergency funding to keep Greece afloat.

Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova, writing by Jan Lopatka

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.