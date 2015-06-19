FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia ready for option that Greece exits euro zone: PM Fico
June 19, 2015 / 8:57 AM / 2 years ago

Slovakia ready for option that Greece exits euro zone: PM Fico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovakia wants Greece to stay in the euro zone but is ready for the possibility that it might exit the currency bloc, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Friday.

“We wish for Greece to remain in the euro zone but not at any cost,” Fico told a joint news conference with visiting British Prime Minister David Cameron.

“Slovakia is prepared mentally and technically for the crisis scenario of Greece exiting the euro zone. We will insist on Greece doing its homework,” added Fico, whose country uses the euro.

Euro zone leaders will hold an emergency summit on Monday to try to avert a Greek default as Athens and its international creditors remain deadlocked over a debt deal.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
