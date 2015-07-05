FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak Finance Minister Kazimir: Greece leaving euro zone seems realistic scenario
July 5, 2015 / 8:58 PM / 2 years ago

Slovak Finance Minister Kazimir: Greece leaving euro zone seems realistic scenario

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The prospect of Greece leaving the euro zone looks realistic after Greeks rejected the terms of a bailout offer in a referendum, Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Sunday.

“The nightmare of ‘euro-architects’ that a country could leave the club seems like a realistic scenario after Greece voted ‘no’,” Kazimir wrote on his Twitter account.

“Rejection of reforms by Greece cannot mean that they will get the money easier,” he said.

Greeks voted overwhelmingly on Sunday to reject the terms of a bailout, risking financial ruin in a show of defiance that could splinter Europe.

Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
