Slovak Finance Minister Kazimir: Greece leaving euro zone seems realistic scenario

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The prospect of Greece leaving the euro zone looks realistic after Greeks rejected the terms of a bailout offer in a referendum, Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Sunday.

“The nightmare of ‘euro-architects’ that a country could leave the club seems like a realistic scenario after Greece voted ‘no’,” Kazimir wrote on his Twitter account.

“Rejection of reforms by Greece cannot mean that they will get the money easier,” he said.

Greeks voted overwhelmingly on Sunday to reject the terms of a bailout, risking financial ruin in a show of defiance that could splinter Europe.