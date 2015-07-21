Slovak PM Fico: we will ask for Greek exit if conditions not met

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovakia will be among the first to ask Greece to leave the euro zone if it fails to adhere to agreed conditions of further, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Tuesday.

Fico told reporters that Slovakia was fundamentally against allowing any debt write-off for Greece.

“If we se that Greece is diverging from meeting its commitments...Slovakia will belong into the first line of countries that will ask for Greece’s departure from the euro zone,,” Fico said.

Slovakia has been one of the toughest countries in negotiations over the past months on new financing aid for Athens.