Vital for Greece to stay in the euro: Spain Economy Minister
June 16, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

Vital for Greece to stay in the euro: Spain Economy Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Keeping Greece in the euro is vital, Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday, adding that Spain and Greece’s other euro zone creditors still wanted to reach a deal over the country’s debts.

“Our aim is to reach a deal with Greece because we believe it is vital (for it) to stay in the euro,” De Guindos said at a conference in Santander, northern Spain.

De Guindos also said Spain’s economy would grow by at least 0.9 percent quarter on quarter in the April-June quarter.

Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by XX

