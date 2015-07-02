Talks with Greece will remain open even if it votes 'no': Spain economy minister

MADRID (Reuters) - The euro zone will continue to be open to talks with the Greek government even if the population votes “no” at a referendum on credit terms on Sunday, Spain’s Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.

“All the doors are open. If they vote ”yes“ the government said it will continue ... but if they vote ”no“, we’ll continue to be open to talk with them,” de Guindos said during a radio interview.

“A breakdown of negotiations could have consequences, such at (Greece’s permanency in the euro) but everyone wants Greece to stay in the euro.”