FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Talks with Greece will remain open even if it votes 'no': Spain economy minister
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 2, 2015 / 7:08 AM / 2 years ago

Talks with Greece will remain open even if it votes 'no': Spain economy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - The euro zone will continue to be open to talks with the Greek government even if the population votes “no” at a referendum on credit terms on Sunday, Spain’s Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.

“All the doors are open. If they vote ”yes“ the government said it will continue ... but if they vote ”no“, we’ll continue to be open to talk with them,” de Guindos said during a radio interview.

“A breakdown of negotiations could have consequences, such at (Greece’s permanency in the euro) but everyone wants Greece to stay in the euro.”

Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Rodrigo de Miguel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.