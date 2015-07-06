FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Rajoy says Greek talks must conclude quickly
July 6, 2015

Spain's Rajoy says Greek talks must conclude quickly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy meets with Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga (not pictured) at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, July 6, 2015.

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Monday said it was important that talks between Greece and its international creditors took place and were concluded quickly.

“We must accelerate things, clearly set how negotiations must take place because we can’t go on this way. We have negotiated, we will keep negotiating but we must now conclude the negotiations quickly,” Rajoy said in a televised interview.

Rajoy also said the Greek crisis was negative for Spain although its impact was set to remain more limited than in the past as reforms passed by his government protected the country from spillovers.

Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by tracy Rucinski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
