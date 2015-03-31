FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Council President Tusk confident of Greek deal by end-April
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 31, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

European Council President Tusk confident of Greek deal by end-April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Council President Donald Tusk holds a news conference following a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

MADRID (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Tuesday he was confident a deal would be reached between Greece and its creditors by the end of April.

Asked whether the European Union was preparing a “plan B” in case no agreement was reached, Tusk said: “I think we can say that the situation is under control.”

“At the moment we are in plan A, a plan that should succeed,” he said, in comments translated from English by an interpreter on Spanish state television.

Conditions would be based on the Feb. 20 agreement between Greece and its lenders. “I‘m sure we will reach an agreement towards the end of April,” he said.

Reporting By Tomas Cobos; writing by Sarah Morris; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.