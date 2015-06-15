FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek PM must consider election, referendum if talks fail: deputy speaker
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 15, 2015 / 7:33 AM / 2 years ago

Greek PM must consider election, referendum if talks fail: deputy speaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Greece’s Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras must decide whether to call a snap poll or a referendum if talks with the government’s international creditors fail, a deputy speaker of the Greek parliament said on Monday.

Athens has stuck to demands that its creditors propose less harsh terms for a cash-for-reforms deal after talks collapsed over the weekend, bringing Athens one step closer to a default that could tip it out of the euro zone.

“There is a scene of a provocation, impasse and rupture. The initiative is now with the prime minister,” Alexis Mitropoulos, a lawmaker from Tsipras’s Syriza party and a parliament deputy speaker told Greek Star TV on Monday.

“We must reconsider our national negotiating plan ... the people must say certain things ... either a referendum or elections, this is the prerogative of the prime minister,” he said.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; writing by Matthias Williams, editing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.