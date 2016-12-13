FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece eyes bailout review deal in early days of 2017 at latest
December 13, 2016 / 11:33 AM / 8 months ago

Greece eyes bailout review deal in early days of 2017 at latest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Greece said on Tuesday it can conclude the latest review of its bailout with its international lenders by early next year but reiterated that its position on fiscal targets and labor reforms remains "unchanged."

Representatives from the country's EU and International Monetary Fund lenders resume talks with Athens later on Tuesday in an effort to break an impasse in negotiations.

Government Spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos told reporters it was possible, if there is will on all sides, for a timely conclusion of the review "if not by the end of the year, in the first days of 2017."

He said Athens wanted to conclude the assessment without new austerity measures after the country's latest bailout ends in 2018.

Reporting By Renee Maltezou and Michele Kambas

