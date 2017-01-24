FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Greece wants Eurogroup to 'acknowledge progress' under bailout: spokesman
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 24, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 7 months ago

Greece wants Eurogroup to 'acknowledge progress' under bailout: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece wants euro zone finance ministers to "acknowledge progress" it has made under its bailout when they meet in Brussels on Thursday, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said on Tuesday.

He reiterated Athens wants a swift conclusion of its second bailout review, which has dragged on for months as Greece and its lenders remain at odds over labor reforms and fiscal targets. A quick conclusion of the review will allow Greece to participate in the European Central Bank's asset buying program in the first quarter of the year.

Speaking in Dublin earlier on Tuesday, the EU's top economic affairs official Pierre Moscovici said Thursday's Eurogroup meeting would not sign off on the review but they hope to do so as soon as possible.

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Angeliki Koutantou

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.