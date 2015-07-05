FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece will do everything to seal deal with lenders: government spokesman
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 5, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

Greece will do everything to seal deal with lenders: government spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cast ballots are seen at a polling station during a referendum vote in Athens, Greece, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s government wants to resume talks with the country’s international lenders immediately to clinch a deal to keep it afloat, Greek government spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis said on Sunday.

“The negotiations which will start must be concluded very soon, even after 48 hours,” Sakellaridis told Greek television after opinion polls showed the ‘No’ vote with a clear lead in Sunday’s referendum on a bailout proposal from creditors.

“We will undertake every effort to seal it soon.”

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Writing by Renee Maltezou

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.