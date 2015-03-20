EU institutions statement on Greece

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Text of a statement by the presidents of the European Council, the European Commission and the Euro Group on Greece after a meeting with the Greek prime minister, German chancellor and French president in Brussels on Friday:

”We fully adhere to the agreement of the Eurogroup of Feb. 20, 2015. In the spirit of mutual trust, we are all committed to speed up the work and conclude it as fast as possible.

Within the framework of the Eurogroup agreement of 20 February 2015, the Greek authorities will have the ownership of the reforms and will present a full list of specific reforms in the next days.

”We reconfirmed the practical agreement on the process: The policy talks take place in Brussels. The fact-finding missions take place in Athens.

“The Eurogroup stands ready to reconvene as soon as possible.”