May 11, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 2 years ago

Eurogroup to issue statement encouraging Greece to accelerate debt talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers will issue a short statement on Greece on Monday and will welcome progress made so far with creditors but will also warn that more time and effort is needed to overcome difficulties in talks with creditors, two EU officials said.

“There will be a short statement and it will refer to the progress made and the work ahead, welcoming the Greek’s intention to accelerate their work,” said one official briefed on the statement.

Another official said the statement will say that “more time and effort is needed to bridge the gaps” in talks to avoid a Greek default.

Reporting by Tom Korkemeier and Robin Emmott; editing by Barbara Lewis

