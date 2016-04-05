FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek debt sustainable to 2022, then need new talks: Economy Minister
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 5, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

Greek debt sustainable to 2022, then need new talks: Economy Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Greek debt is sustainable until 2022 and after that new discussions will be needed, Economy Minister George Stathakis said on Tuesday, adding the business climate in Greece is improving by the day.

“Until 2022, the debt .. is sustainable.. But after that, we’ll need a new round of discussions,” Stathakis told a German-Greek economic forum, adding the Greek economy would grow in the second half of this year and in the year as a whole.

He also said the government would get pensions and tax reforms through parliament without major problems immediately after the current bailout review of lenders which, he said, was expected to end on April 22.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Caroline Copley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.