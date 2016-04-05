FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek minister sees lower-than-planned privatization revenues
April 5, 2016 / 7:50 AM / a year ago

Greek minister sees lower-than-planned privatization revenues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Greek Economy Minister George Stathakis said on Tuesday the original goal of getting 50 billion euros ($56.8 billion) in revenues from privatizations was unrealistic and Greece is now aiming for 15 billion euros and in the end it may be even less.

Privatizations have been a central plank of Greece’s international bailouts but have reaped poor revenues so far due to political resistance and bureaucracy.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Caroline Copley

